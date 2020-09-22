Oman organises virtual cybersecurity drill

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, represented by Oman National Computer Emergency Readiness Team (OCERT), on Tuesday organised the 8th virtual cybersecurity drill for the Arab countries and member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The drill, themed ‘Managing cyber risks of remote work’, was held at OCERT’s headquarters in Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) with the participation of 25 Arab and regional countries.

The drill was hosted by the Sultanate in partnership with the OIC. It has been aimed at strengthening efforts among national CERTs by qualifying human cadres in the field of emergency cases management, enhancing readiness to deal with various e-risks and threats, and identifying the best ways to address them.

The drill annually keeps pace with the latest developments in the field of cybersecurity, cyber-attacks and malware. The drill focused this year on simulating international cross-border cooperation to deal with cybersecurity incidents in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to address cyber risks that have emerged because of remote work of institutions and governments.

OIC has chosen the Sultanate, represented by OCERT, for the third time in a row, to host this drill as the centre is chairing the Board of Directors of OIC-CERT. — ONA

