Oman opens 39km stretch of Ibri-Yanqul dual road

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has opened the 39km main road of the Ibri-Yanqul dual carriageway project for traffic.

The opening of this dual carriageway comes after the completion of the remaining part in phase 1, a 10km stretch that starts from the Al-Areedh area and ends in the Khadel area in wilayat Ibri.

Ibri-Yanqul dual carriageway road is one of the vital projects in Al-Dhahirah Governorate. It will benefit villages along the way, like Al-Areedh, Khadeel, Majzi, Al-Dhowehrya, Al-Raki, and Seea.