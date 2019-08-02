Oman Open Squash tourney registers strong competition

Oman Open Squash Tournament 2019 registered mixed results during the first day of competition at the squash courts of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.

In the senior category and first round matches, Ata Ur Rahman beat Hamood Abas 3/1 and Hilal al Harthi won against Abdullah al Aaidy 3/1. Mohammed al Battashi, a new face participated in the Oman Open Squash — registered a strong start as he beat Syam Krishnan 3/0. Sultan al Rahbi outplayed Waleed al Niri 3/0 while Shihab al Ajmi recorded a 3/0 victory against Sajjad Muath.

Abdul Basheer won against Qusai Ishaq 3/0 and Saleh Ayman beat Milen Enev 3/0. Abdul Rahman al Hasani won Nadeem Akhtar 3/0 while Mohammed al Lawati outplayed Rishi Asher 3/0. In the U-17 category, Mohammed Yousef beat Ayham al Jassai 3/0 and Omar Makhloof won his match against Mohammed al Kharousi. Abdullah al Barawani outplayed Abdullah Khalifa 3/0.

Oman Open Squash Tournament 2019 conclude today through having the finals in all categories. Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Vice Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee, will be the chief guest in the presence of dignitaries.

Oman Squash Committee (OSC), the tournament organisers set different targets from this first step event including the implementation of the ranking points for the local players which acts as a reference for the forthcoming tournaments and competitions.

The OSC board has taken due steps for the development of the sport in the Sultanate. The main target for the board members is to boost the sport among different categories.

In addition to that, efforts are on to upgrade the technical level of the local players and support them to compete at international levels.

Through this first official tournament after formation, the committee aims to increase the number of squash players in the Sultanate. The technical team of OSC will identify the potential athletes to form the Sultanate team soon and to take part in the regional and international squash events.

Also, the agenda of OSC for the existing year include series of senior and junior level tournaments and championships.