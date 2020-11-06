Oman Olympic team boys continue domestic warm up camp

The Oman Olympic (U-23) football team’s domestic camp is under way at the Seeb Stadium since November 2. The team, coached under the Croatian Dario Basic, had completed four training sessions till now and six more are remaining. The preparatory camp of Olympic team will feature four friendly matches including two games with the senior national football team and the other two against local clubs.

The internal camp, which will end on November 16, focused on different technical aspects including the fitness training, speed, running around the ground and related sessions. The timing of the camp divided into two training periods including morning and evening sessions. The morning warm-up concentrated on the fitness part as it was done in gymnasium while the evening training focused on implementation of the tactical side on the field.

The former Al Ain club coach is leading the third camp for the team currently as he started his career earlier this year. The first two camps were conducted somewhere in February and March. Then, the team went into long break due to stopping of the sporting activities in the Sultanate because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The coaching staff missed this season U-23 league which was cancelled by a decision from the board of Oman Football Association due to the globe health crises. However, the coaches depended on the top probables which impressed during the latest camps and league matches prior to commencement of the long break period. The main forthcoming assignment for the national Olympic team is to take part at the GCC Gulf Games in Kuwait in March next year. The organisers decided to postpone the event from December to March and April next year due to the pandemic. The current warm up camp of U-23 team feature 28 players including: Yousef al Malki, Essam al Makhzoomi, Hussain al Shari, Awadh al Shari, Ibrahim al Rajhi, Omar al Salti, Mahmood al Alawi, Mohammed al Alawi, Basil al Jabri, Qasim al Mubarek, Essa al Balushi, Sultan Basheer, Najeeb al Sujaibi, Yousef al Shiyadi, Islam al Hinai, Ahmed al Oraimi, Mouadh al Jahdhami, Hamed al Jabri, Irfan al Salmi, Al Azhar al Balushi, Mohammed al Buraiki, Mohammed al Ghafri, Mousab al Mamari, Muhannad al Hamrashdi, Majid al Ghunaimi, Moyad al Balushi, Abdulaziz al Zaabi and Mohammed al Hinai.