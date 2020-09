Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) held its fifth meeting for 2020 at the Committee’s headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee approved minutes of its previous meeting held on June 25. It also reviewed the implemented decisions taken by the Board of Directors’ meetings for the period from 2017-2020. –ONA