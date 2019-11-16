Muscat: Oman Olympic Academy winds up the basics of sports training course on Thursday in the presence of Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary-General. The course was participated by sports coaches specialised in competitions and fitness trainers in sports associations, sports committees and Sultan Qaboos University. Dr Majed al Bousafi, Assistant Dean of the College of Education for University Studies at Sultan Qaboos University, and Dr Nabil Qamada, Lecturer at the College of Education, Sultan Qaboos University, conducted the course. In the first day, they introduced the elements of fitness and design training programmes for the development of each element and the use of scientific principles and principles in the design training programmes.

In the second day, the participants visited the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University to learn about the scientific bases of warm-up and sports lengths in accordance with the type of sport and to develop the level of using scientific and practical methods in the field of sports training and fitness. In the last day, the lecturer identified the proper planning method for building the training programme for the sports season based on the desired technical objectives, as well as the scientific methods in designing the training programme.