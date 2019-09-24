Oman not immune to impacts of global climate change

The Omani government says it is taking urgent action to address climate change and its impacts broadly in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (GDG) 13 advocating mitigation measures to fight the effects of global warming.

This commitment is articulated in the First Voluntary National Review of the Sultanate of Oman 2019, which took place during the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held in New York in July. At the forum, the Sultanate, represented by the Supreme Council for Planning, presented the maiden report of its actions thus far in the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which includes a commitment to suitably gearing up for climate change.

Oman’s blueprint for combatting the effects of climate change is set out in the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation of Climate Change in the Sultanate, which is currently under formulation. Key elements of this strategy are expected to be presented at the UN Climate Summit currently under way in New York. The Sultanate’s delegation to the Summit is headed by Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs.

“In addition to the national efforts to address the negative impacts of global warming and the challenges of climate change, the Sultanate, in cooperation with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), has implemented a project to prepare the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation of Climate Change in the Sultanate to achieve the following objectives: Development of an institutional and legislative framework; identification of programmes, plans and actions for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impact and risks of climate change; as well as training and capacity-building,” said the Supreme Council for Planning in its report on SDG 13 espousing action on climate change.

Oman’s location within the high temperate zone, combined with its proximity to the ocean and the sea, makes it susceptible to the negative impacts of climate change.

“As its geographical location near the sea and the ocean makes it clearly more vulnerable than other countries in the region; the Sultanate is located within the high temperate zone, which is characterised by great variation between the upper and lower temperatures, especially during the summer and the negative effects on various ecosystems, such as vegetation and biodiversity. The Sultanate suffers from low rainfall, drought and desertification, resulting in a reduction in agricultural production,” it warned.

In response to these perils, Oman is making efforts to adapt in many different areas, such as tropical cyclones, coastal erosion, rising sea levels, fisheries, marine environment, water scarcity and desertification, flood protection, energy security, and food security, said the Supreme Council for Planning in its report.

In a demonstration of its solidarity with the global community in combatting climate change, Oman signed the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change in April 2016.

The Sultanate has also ratified the international conventions on climate issues (the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Kyoto Protocol, the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and its amendments).

The Sultanate’s authorities are also currently preparing the country’s second national communication on vulnerability, risks, climate modelling, future climate outlooks and ways to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

