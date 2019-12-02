Oman national karate championship on Dec 5

MUSCAT: The Oman Karate Committee will organise the 12th Oman Karate Championship from December 5 to 7 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

The organising committee continues the final arrangements for the tournament, which is expected to involve clubs, academies and centres all over the Sultanate.

The rules of the International Karate Federation (WKF) in kata and komite will be applied in the event. Competitions will be held in different age groups and weight categories.

The tournament will be preceded by a course for referees and coaches at the lecture hall of the sports complex.

The rules and its latest updates will be discussed during the course.

The tournament is held as part of the annual plan of the Oman Karate Committee, headed by Brigadier General Saed bin Saleh al Azari.

