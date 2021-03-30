Oman mulls getting AstraZeneca vaccines from South Korea

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammad al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, received Kim Chung-kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea accredited to the Sultanate, in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, ways to develop bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the health field were discussed.

Al-Saeedi reviewed the developments of the epidemiological situation of the pandemic and the vaccines manufactured against the virus and ways for the Sultanate to obtain supplies of AstraZeneca vaccines from Korean manufacturing facilities.