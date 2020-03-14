Oman month-long ban on cruise ships to impact around 60 calls

MUSCAT, MARch 14 – A month-long temporary pause on visits by cruise liners which comes into force at Omani ports today, March 15, will result in the cancellation of an estimated 60 scheduled port calls, the Observer has learnt. While Muscat’s Port Sultan Qaboos was scheduled to receive the lion’s share of these port visits, Port of Salalah and Khasab Port will also be turning away smaller numbers of cruise ships for the duration of the ban. On Thursday, the Supreme Committee tasked with overseeing the Sultanate’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic — known to cause the Covid-19 disease — announced a complete moratorium on visits by cruise ships at Omani ports for around 30 days from March 15. The move was part of a raft of tough measures adopted by the Omani government to stave off a wider outbreak of the deadly virus in the Sultanate.

Over the weekend, local shipping agencies and their ground-handling representatives were scrambling to respond to the measure and weigh its ramifications for their principals. “We have cruise liners that are also scheduled to take delivery of bunker fuel, potable water, food supplies and other replenishments during their port calls. Finding alternative options for them in light of the ban is proving a challenge especially as the UAE has also closed its ports for cruise traffic,” said an executive representing a leading cruise liner brand.

“Thankfully, Marafi — the operator of Port Sultan Qaboos — has permitted limited exchanges with cruise ships at anchorage. This is more of a humanitarian gesture than commercial, given that many ships will be depending on Omani ports for bunker, foodstuff and other emergency supplies. India and other countries on the route of their voyages have already closed their ports to cruise liners’’.

As can be anticipated of such measures, the suspension of all port visits will have an adverse ripple effect on a number of service providers who are part of the ecosystem servicing the local cruise tourism industry. They include tour operators providing city tours and out-of-town excursions to passengers during their short visits, operators of coaches and 4-wheel vehicles, tour guides, and shops selling souvenirs in the Muttrah Souq area.

Barring the odd call that may happen beyond the April 15 moratorium, a revival of Oman’s vibrant cruise tourism season is only anticipated after October this year when the winter season starts again. This hinges on the global pandemic being effectively contained by then.

