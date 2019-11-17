Brace for four-day rain in Oman from Tuesday

Muscat: The weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicates that a trough of low pressure located south of Iran will affect the Sultanate from November 19 until November 22, Oman Meteorology said.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail and flash flood from Tuesday evening over governorates of Musandam, extending gradually to Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahira, Al Dakhliya, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya and South Al Sharqiya. The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with the system.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Oman Sea with wave height ranging between 2.5 to 1.5 meters, while it will be moderate along the rest of the coasts with wave height ranging between 1.5 to 2.0 meters.

Oman Meteorology has urged people to take precautions during rain and flowing wadis and to check the sea state before sailing.