Oman may open airports soon: Supreme Committee

Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has said that there is a plan to reopen the airports. “A committee has been assigned to draw up procedures and measures and plans to allow travel will be considered soon.”

In the event that the airports are reopened, prompt checks will be provided for those coming to the Sultanate.

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: There are five centers in the country that provide rapid Covid-19 testing for those wishing to travel.

A mechanism has been set in coordination with relevant authorities for the return of residents who are currently abroad and have families here, said the minister of Health had earlier said.

He added the residents will able to come with the opening of the airports must commit to isolation upon arrival.

Following the decisions made by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, all domestic and international flights will be suspended to and from all airports in Oman from noon on March 29.

The Minister of Transport has indicated that the domestic services will be first to resume once airports are open. “Resuming air traffic will start locally first and then internationally, but no time has been set for this yet.

The return of the flight operations will require the restructuring of the national airlines, as revenue during this period has reached zero.”

“Oman Aviation Group Group was able to reduce expenses by more than 43 percent of the previously approved and we look forward to reducing more than that.”

He said the government is trying to reduce expenses by 43 percent in the aviation sector as the return to the pre-pandemic (Covid-19) days will take a long time, up to four years.

A meeting was held at the Public Committee was held to review the procedures in place for the gradual return of aviation activities in the Sultanate.