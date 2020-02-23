Oman Maritime Confex to focus on blue economy

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – For centuries, Oman has remained a proud maritime nation. Its marine territory has always been a rich, bountiful resource on which many trades have thrived. Apart from this, the strategic location of Oman has been a boon for the country as it is a vital connecting point on the sea trade route. Oman boasts several marine-related industries and has attracted many investors over the years to capitalise on the same. It continues to do the same.

Showcasing the growing economic potential of Oman’s marine territory and understanding the future of the marine sector is the aim of the Oman Maritime Confex, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) from March 9 to March 12, 2020. This event is the first of its kind to be held in Oman and it will take a holistic view of the capabilities of the sultanate’s marine resources in terms of the blue economy.

Statistics obtained from various economic sectors related to the maritime industry indicate a continuous growth in these sectors. Self-sufficiency from fisheries was (193 per cent) in 2017. Omani ports witnessed a good growth and the growth in number of tourists to Sultan Qaboos Port reached 41 per cent in 2016. Gross volume of loaded goods at Sohar Port increased to 1.654 million tons.

This groundbreaking event – a conference with a concurrent exhibition – has more than 50 participating members and ten renowned local and international speakers, who are here to highlight the booming maritime sector of Oman that ranges from fisheries and tourism; and shipping and logistics; research and development; and how these industries continue to make substantial contributions to the economy of the sultanate and that of other nations.

Oman Maritime Confex is also a platform to connect various industries in this sphere to improve, discuss and exchange experiences. The conference is a tool to facilitate the development of projects, discuss the scope of investments in sectors such as maritime history, statistics & information, research, fisheries, marine professions, customs, shipping, packaging export, fishing and boat tools and accessories and tourism.

The exhibition showcases pioneering solutions relating to fisheries and fish farming as well as latest technologies, innovations and services that meet the demands of the industry including ship building, sailing, fishing and sailing equipment.

Eng Said al Shanfari commented on the event: “Oman has already taken promising strides in a new economic era. The country has upheld and valued its natural resources and taken steps to derive benefits from these, but in a rational manner, without harming the environment. However, the country sees great possibilities in balancing ages-old tradition, nature and business successfully. As the name suggests, Maritime Confex, is a conference and exhibition, and the first-ever such event to the hosted in Oman. This event reflects Oman’s commitment to a future that is not heavily reliant on oil revenues.”

Oman’s people and its policy makers know that the country has, till now, only tapped the tip of the non-oil opportunities that it is blessed with. Oman has beauty, a great investment climate, and age-old maritime history. This event will definitely be a boost for the maritime sector.” The Oman Maritime Confex, organised by the OCEC in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fishery and the sponsorship of Omani Business Services Centre (Tasaheel) and Oman LNG and Sacvia Expo, will be of interest to government entities, individuals and businesses operating in the sector.

