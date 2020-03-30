Oman makes statement on military operations in Yemen

Muscat: The Sultanate is following with great interest the escalation of military operations in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, the last of which is the launching of ballistic missiles on the territory of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

“The Sultanate deeply regrets these developments and hopes everyone would work to calm and avoid escalation and make way for the completion of international efforts to cease-fire and resume the political process in Yemen because this is the only way to achieve security and stability in the region. ”