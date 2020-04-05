Oman LNG pledges RO 6m to support COVID-19 efforts, Job Security Fund

Muscat: In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic in the world, and in the Sultanate, Oman LNG has pledged to support the national health sector and Ministry of Health to stem the pandemic COVID-19 with substantial funds.

The initiative comes to restate Oman LNG’s continuous efforts and bold commitment to serve the Omani society in various aspects.

Oman’s LNG sector, presented by Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG, earmarked a total of RO 6 million, where RO 2 million will be contributed to the fund set up by the Supreme Committee for Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health to combat the impact of COVID-19 outbreak while the remaining RO 4 million will be deployed to directly support the Job Security Fund established by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik who initiated the fund with a personal contribution of RO 10 million.

The great efforts and precautionary measures taken by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health in dealing with this pandemic, share a light of our heroes dedicated in this cause. The way in which the teams from different units of the Government have been working tirelessly by introducing timely possible measures from setting up of quarantine zones, testing thousands of citizens, flying back citizens to the homeland and ensuring the availability of critical facilities and needs for sustaining the requirements of both citizens and residents are notably and worth serious applause.

Oman LNG has been working closely with the Ministry of Health in sponsoring various initiatives and projects to identify the requirements in hospitals and clinics, as the Ministry puts great efforts to control the spread of the virus and provide the necessary treatment for those affected around the Sultanate.

In recent times, the Company funded the purchase of critical tools and equipment for hospitals and clinics in South Sharqiyah Governorate, in coordination with Ministry of Health.

In addition, Oman LNG has also recently funded an advanced isolation ward at Sur Hospital, uplifting the health services provided in the Sultanate and in particular South Sharqiyah Governorate.

Harib al Kitani, Oman LNG CEO, speaking on this support: “We express our sincere gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the authorities for their efforts and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our communities and people during such challenging times. We at Oman LNG have been accustomed to meet the country’s expectations from private sector in both good and challenging times”.

In the second initiative, funds worth RO 4 Million will be directed to support the Job Security Fund, to support workers whose jobs were affected as a result of this pandemic and other economic challenging environment. As such, the Job Security Fund will put in place the necessary systems and legislation to provide job security for Omanis. Oman LNG’s substantial donation to the fund will help the Job Security Fund in carrying out its objectives to serve the nation.

“Our support to the Job Security Fund ties-in well with our ultimate goal of contributing to the country’s sustainable development especially in the push to provide job security for our Omani colleagues. Job creation and training for employment have always been top priority at Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG. We are glad that oil and gas sector is leading in these initiatives and this contribution to the fund will go a long way to help our colleagues effected by the current situation”, Harib al Kitani pointed out.

The support comes as an extension of Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG national role and the fulfillment of their responsibility towards the society. –ONA