Oman LNG, MRMWR ink pact

Muscat: Attesting to its pioneering role in spearheading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Oman LNG Development Foundation signed an agreement with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources to fund the provision of outdoor equipment for disabled children in 19 public parks across the Sultanate.

The nation-wide initiative builds on earlier success where Oman LNG Development Foundation has funded similar projects at Sahwa Parks and in Sur.

The project comes to address the need to ease challenges and difficulties while providing a safe environment for children with disabilities. Such recreational projects also promote a healthy lifestyle in a safe environment for the community.

Characteristic of its many initiatives to promote social development in the country, Oman LNG Development Foundation has funded various critical equipment for RO2 Million targeting the persons with disability over the years, with the aim to continue building partnerships with different government entities for the benefit of this segment of the society.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shihi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, and Dr Amor bin Nasser al Matani, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

Commenting on the signing, Dr Amor al Matani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation, “The accords inked today are in line with the company’s robust efforts to promote and upgrade social welfare programmes for different segments of the society. This, in turn, encourages the building of a strong and vibrant society that values and cares for its people.”

Oman LNG has an ambitious vision and dedication towards CSR through the Oman LNG Development Foundation. The Foundation addresses four key pillars of sustainable social development; the first pillar being Corporate Social Responsibility delivered through, a Community Fund targeting initiatives related to the Sur Community where its world-class, three-train liquefaction plant is located, a National Fund that covers social development programmes across the nation, and a Reserve Fund to provide CSR continuity and sustainability; the second helps Deliver value for Oman LNG; the third secures the future through collaborations and investments; and finally, the fourth a Centre of Excellence enabling others to develop CSR initiatives. –ONA