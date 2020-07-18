Oman lists out priority tourism projects

Muscat: As part of its focus on focus on developing the tourism infrastructure in the country, in partnership with the private sector, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has identified key projects across various governorates.

Some of the projects identified by OIA are the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront in Muttrah, two hotels (four and five-star) in Yiti, five-star hotel (Alila Salalah) in Dhofar, four-star hotel integrated with adventure tourism in Jebel Akhdar and hotel at Bassa Beach, Khasab.