Oman lists out priority tourism projects

 Muscat: As part of its focus on focus on developing the tourism infrastructure in the country, in partnership with the private sector, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has identified key projects across various governorates.
Some of the projects identified by OIA are the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront in Muttrah, two hotels (four and five-star) in Yiti, five-star hotel (Alila Salalah) in Dhofar, four-star hotel integrated with adventure tourism in Jebel Akhdar and hotel at Bassa Beach, Khasab.

In a statement released to the media, OIA said, “The Oman Investment Authority takes into consideration several key elements in the implementation of these projects, of which the most important one is ensuring the highest level of return on investment from these projects, the distinct features of these areas surrounding these projects, and the privacy of neighborhood communities and also how they benefit from these projects. ”

