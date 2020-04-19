Local Main 

Oman launches project to cover internet in rural areas

Muscat: A special initiative has been launched to provide high-quality Internet in around 500 villages of the Sultanate.

This project has been initiated under the National Broadband Strategy and will contribute to bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) will hold consultations at various levels, including with the members of the Majlis A’ Shura, to help cover all villages and population groups that are not connected to Internet services.

