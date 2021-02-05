Oman junior hoopsters gears up for GCC basketball meet

MUSCAT, Feb 5 – The junior national basketball team (U-15) began the second short warm up session on Friday for three days at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The domestic gathering of the team is part of preparations for the upcoming assignment at the Under-15 GCC Basketball Championship which is scheduled to be held in coming August in Manama city, Bahrain.

The event was postponed from August 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The newly approved duration of the championship is from August 10 to 18, 2021.

The tournament will act as Asian Qualification for the GCC zone to the Asian Basketball U-15 championship. Following the junior event, Manama city will host the 3*3 Basketball for Youth and Senior categories.

The national experienced head coach, Mohammed al Qusaimi, is leading the technical staff of the national basketball (U-15) team as replacement of the Bosnia’s Mladen Ostojic.

Al Qusaimi is well known name in the Sultanate as he led many local teams including Nizwa club for many accomplishments and achievements.

The initial sessions of the first camp, which took place in January, included the stretching, fitness and basic physical practices to raise the fitness level of the players after the long break.

fitness level

The technical and tactical sessions will be followed in the later stage as the fitness level will reach the required level. The coaching staff will evaluate the existing squad and the doors are open for the new faces as the domestic competitions will start soon.

Twenty-five players representing different clubs including Seeb, Al Ittifaq, Dhofar, Salalah, Qurayat, Ahli Sidab and Bausher joined in the warm-up sessions including: Bashar bin Basheer, Qaiser al Balushi, Sufayan Tawfeeq, Muhannad Faraj, Ayoob al Jabri, Mohammed al Wahaibi, AbdulRahman al Mamari, Al Qasim al Wahaibi, Ahmed al Saadi, Faisal al Abri, Turki al Balushi, Ahmed al Gaithi, Suleiman al Barashdi, Al Mukhtar al Shukairi, Al Yazan al Salti, Al Ayham al Salti, Mohsin Fouad, Qusai al Amri, Faisal al Balushi, Yousef al Barwani, Suleiman al Hasani, Al Hawari al Hashli, Suleiman al Hasani, Laith Khimji, Sultan al Ghafri and Ghssan al Salmi.