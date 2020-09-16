Oman joins club of CMR operational countries: new milestone in keeping with SOLS 2040 targets

Muscat: In keeping with the targets of the ambitious in Sultanate of Oman’s Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040), aimed at promoting Oman as a global logistics hub, the Government of Oman ratified its accession to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Good by Road (CMR) and the Additional Protocol on the Electronic Consignment Note (e-CMR) under the Royal Decree No 114/2020.

The accession to e-CMR marks a significant step forward for Oman’s wider global adoption of digital transport and logistics systems – including customs transit. Oman recognises that the e-CMR will support the efficiency of logistics supply chain- enabling a streamlined and a more secure flow of goods. By joining this UN Convention, Oman will stand at the forefront of digitalisation of road transport, standardising contracts both locally and internationally.

“CMR is another building block towards the finalisation of national frameworks and legislations designed to enhance Oman’s transport system and help reach the goal of more effective GCC trade integration. Being a key logistics player in the region, Oman is keen on adopting the best international practices for foreign trade facilitation,” said Eng Ahmed bin Suleiman al Yarubi, Director of the Land Transport Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

“Thanks to a standardised bill of lading and clear-cut responsibilities among the contracting parties, CMR will help regulate the international road transport operations of the private sector in Oman,” said Eng Hilal Salim al Kharusi, Senior Trade Facilitation Strategist at Asyad Group. “CMR keeps pace with the rapidly changing global supply chain, addressing the operational hindrances of trade by road, reducing error rates and increasing overall efficiency of logistics,” he affirmed.

“The United Nations Convention ratified by 55 countries provides a competitive environment for carriage of goods among the member states and the rest of the world. This is enabled through the various contractual partners including freight forwarders, transit operators as well as road transport and customs stakeholders,” he added.

Al Kharusi confirmed that Oman’s accession to CMR will not only see a rapid reduction in TIR costs and related guarantees but will also regulate carriers’ liability for total or partial loss of goods or late delivery; ensuring easier, safer and more reliable processes.

“By joining e-CMR, Oman’s accelerated digitalisation will improve work performance and quality; cutting costs and saving time,” he said.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Asyad Group have played a pivotal role in developing Oman’s requirements for ratifying CMR. Through introductory seminars, they managed to engage the business community stressing the CMR’s importance for the private sector and its relationship with its international counterparts. –ONA