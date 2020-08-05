Head stories Local Main 

Oman issues statement on Beirut explosions

Oman Observer ,

The Sultanate has expressed its deep sorrow at the unfortunate explosions that took place at Beirut Port on Tuesday evening.

A statement issued late Tuesday said, “The Sultanate expresses its solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon and its brotherly people and extends sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded and injured.”

“The Sultanate also expresses its hope that Lebanon will overcome this painful ordeal and that peace prevails throughout its territories.”  ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7473 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fuel prices for December announced

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fuel prices for December announced

Olives bring cheer to Jabal Akhdhar farmers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Olives bring cheer to Jabal Akhdhar farmers

‘World has lost a great leader’

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘World has lost a great leader’