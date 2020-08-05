Oman issues statement on Beirut explosions

The Sultanate has expressed its deep sorrow at the unfortunate explosions that took place at Beirut Port on Tuesday evening.

A statement issued late Tuesday said, “The Sultanate expresses its solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon and its brotherly people and extends sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded and injured.”

“The Sultanate also expresses its hope that Lebanon will overcome this painful ordeal and that peace prevails throughout its territories.” ONA