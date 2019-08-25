Main 

Oman is unique tourism destination: British newspapers

London: The foreign media praised the Sultanate as a unique tourist destination. The Scotsman newspaper, in a report on its website, highlighted the dunes of Wadi Al Abiyadh, the mountain ranges and Omani cuisine.

“The sensation of being enveloped in sand is surprisingly comforting and relaxing – and it’s one of the unforgettable experiences on offer at Dunes that is within easy reach by road from Muscat International Airport.”

On its turn, the British newspaper “The Sunday Times” said that Salalah is a popular tourist destination in the Sultanate, where there is camping tourism in an atmosphere that passes through the mountains to the desert and the sea in the Dhofar Governorate.

There is also diving and whale watching in the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman as well as stunning landscapes and atmosphere during khareef “monsoon season”. –ONA

Read the full story here https://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/travel/oman-a-spa-resort-destination-with-a-cultural-mystique-1-4990255

 

