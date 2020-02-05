Oman International Rally kicks off tomorrow

Muscat: The Oman International Rally will kick off tomorrow (Thursday). The rally is the first round of the Middle East Rally Championship 2020, and hosted by the Oman Automobile Association with the participation of a number of the most prominent names in the world of this sport and many local names.

The rally consists in this year’s version of 13 stages spread over three days starting from the show stage tomorrow. It will have completed on Friday with 3 stages in each of: The Misfat area, the village of Saal, and finally Madinat Al Irfan behind the Oman Automobile Association, and all stages will be repeated twice.

The race will end on Saturday with 3 other stages: the village of Al Khoudh (Old Al Khoudh), Al Batha in the Al Seih Al Ahmar area and Madinat Al Irfan, and it will be repeated twice before the winners are honoured after the end of the race at Oman Automobile Association.

The total distance of the Oman International Rally this year is 532 km, of which 201 km are for super special stage. The most prominent feature of the rally track is the diversity of terrain, including sandy, mountainous and valley tracks. –ONA