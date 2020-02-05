Main 

Oman International Rally kicks off tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Oman International Rally will kick off tomorrow (Thursday).  The rally is the first round of the Middle East Rally Championship 2020, and hosted by the Oman Automobile Association with the participation of a number of the most prominent names in the world of this sport and many local names.

The rally consists in this year’s version of 13 stages spread over three days starting from the show stage tomorrow.  It will have completed on Friday with 3 stages in each of: The Misfat area, the village of Saal, and finally Madinat Al Irfan behind the Oman Automobile Association, and all stages will be repeated twice.

The race will end on Saturday with 3 other stages: the village of Al Khoudh (Old Al Khoudh), Al Batha in the Al Seih Al Ahmar area and Madinat Al Irfan, and it will be repeated twice before the winners are honoured after the end of the race at Oman Automobile Association.

The total distance of the Oman International Rally this year is 532 km, of which 201 km are for super special stage. The most prominent feature of the rally track is the diversity of terrain, including sandy, mountainous and valley tracks. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5133 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ship-building still rooted in Sur’s tradition

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ship-building still rooted in Sur’s tradition

Oman Air signs code-share agreement with Kenya Airways

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air signs code-share agreement with Kenya Airways

Oman condemns terror bombing in Pakistan’s Quetta

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman condemns terror bombing in Pakistan’s Quetta