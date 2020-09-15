Oman, India discuss vaccine procurement, cooperation
Muscat: Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health received on Monday Munu Mahawar, the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate.
The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed means of cooperation between the two friendly countries, a statement said.
The epidemiological situation of the current Covid-19 pandemic was highlighted during the meeting along with the global efforts exerted in combating the disease and aspects of cooperation between the two sides in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic were underlined.
The meeting also addressed medicines expected to be released by manufacturers within the upcoming period as Indian companies are currently working on producing Covid-19 vaccinations.
The health minister discussed the possibility of considering the Sultanate to be one of the countries to receive the vaccine after evaluating its efficacy and safety in clinical trials.