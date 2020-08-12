Oman in constant touch with vaccine manufacturers

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, said that the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines depends on international accreditation of the vaccines, their safety, and their readiness for use.

The minister reaffirmed that the Sultanate is in continuous contact with approved international companies to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), the minister pointed out that the Sultanate keeps coordinating with major vaccine producing firms around the world and that Oman will get the vaccine in time. ONA