Local Main 

Oman in constant touch with vaccine manufacturers

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, said that the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines depends on international accreditation of the vaccines, their safety, and their readiness for use.

The minister reaffirmed that the Sultanate is in continuous contact with approved international companies to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), the minister pointed out that the Sultanate keeps coordinating with major vaccine producing firms around the world and that Oman will get the vaccine in time. ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7538 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

British Airways’ travellers to get enhanced long-haul sleep offering, discounted rates

Oman Observer Comments Off on British Airways’ travellers to get enhanced long-haul sleep offering, discounted rates

Majlis Ash’shura hosts education minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis Ash’shura hosts education minister

Launch of e-services to simplify and speed up OCCI procedures

Oman Observer Comments Off on Launch of e-services to simplify and speed up OCCI procedures