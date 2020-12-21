Front Stories Local 

Oman imposes week-long ban on entry to, exit from Sultanate from tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The Committee studied announcements made by authorities in different countries around the world about the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant and measures undertaken to protect individuals and societies from the fierce virus attack and fast propagation.

The Supreme Committee decided to prohibit entry to and exit from the Sultanate via all travel outlets with effect from 1 am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for a period of one week.

The decision exempts cargo aircrafts, ships and trucks. The Committee will continue monitoring the epidemiological situation of the new Covid-19 virus strain and will take appropriate decisions accordingly.

Such decisions come as part of the ongoing convening of the Supreme Committee and they stem from the panel’s role in protecting individuals and society from the spread of the virus.

The Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect all people against all harms. –ONA

 

Oman closely monitoring ‘new virus’ situation in UK

