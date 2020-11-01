Oman imposes fee on transit passengers

Muscat: A transit fee will be levied on passengers using the airports in Oman, as per a ministerial decision issued on Sunday.

The new fee of RO3 will be levied on transit passengers starting from January 1, 2021, according to the decision published in the official gazette.

The Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology amended the Civil Aviation Law by including a fee of RO 3 on each transit passenger. The decision amended the law issued in 2007, which imposed a departure fee of RO5 on international flights and excluded transit passengers, domestic passengers, and passengers under the age of two.