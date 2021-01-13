Oman hotel revenues drop 61.4% in 2020

Muscat: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the (3-5) star category fell by 61.4% to RO 78 million until the end of November 2020, compared to RO 202 million during the same period of the previous year.

Hotels occupancy rates declined by 51% to reach 26.4% until the end of November 2020, compared to 53.9% for the same period in 2019, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in hotels fell by 52.2% at the end of November 2020 to stand at 759,421 guests compared to 1,590,387 guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, the Omani guests constituted the maximum number of visitors to stand at 415,230 guests. This was followed by 173,484 European guests and 64,477 Asian tourists until the end of November 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was an overall drop in the number of guests of all nationalities until the end of November 2020. The number of GCC guests and American guests fell by 80.4% and 69.3% to reach 35,582 and 19,278 guests, respectively.

There was also a fall in the number of African, Oceanian and other Arab guests by 63.3%, 62.3% and 67.3%, respectively.