Oman hotel is top 15 in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Award

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel named among the list of the Top 15 Hotels in the Middle East.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The full list of winners can be found at www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards.

“As one of the most important awards in the travel industry, this recognition is a huge source of pride and carries so much meaning because it comes from our guests. Our passionate team works hard to offer each and every guest an unforgettable and authentic stay, from the moment of arrival and even beyond, and this award shows us that it’s not merely about what services we offer, but the quality of the experience,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Building on such achievements, we hope to continue on our positive momentum putting Oman on the map as a must-visit destination, and inviting guests to make memories with us time and again.”

Nestled among exquisite gardens between dramatic mountains and shimmering sea, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz Carlton Hotel has set the benchmark for luxury hospitality for over 30 years. Set within a former palace, the only remaining in Oman, the resort features an alluring collection of amenities, seamlessly blending old and new, local and global, carefully designed and naturally untamed. Showcasing the Art of Omani Hospitality, the resort combines a stunning location with world-class cuisine, a Six Senses Spa and plenty of recreation activities. It offers the perfect way to experience unbridled luxury and create unforgettable memories of Oman.

The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

