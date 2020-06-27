Oman Honey Market to go online on Sunday

MUSCAT: The 14th edition of the Oman Honey Market, a platform for all the honey enthusiasts, apiarists, and honey farmers will be opened online under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Agriculture at the Ministry on Sunday.

Named ‘Shahd’, 36 beekeepers from all over the Sultanate will display their collections of honey and honey products online at the one week event organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) in cooperation with the Riyadah Digital Company. The market will continue until 4 July 2020.

The transformation of the effectiveness of the Omani honey market for this year into a virtual market came based on the exceptional circumstances experienced by the Sultanate and the countries of the world due to the pandemic of the Corona Virus Outbreak (Covid 19).

This market comes to highlight Omani honey and other bee products, and provide consumers with the opportunity to communicate between the honey producers.

“Shahd will display many types of honey that vary between honey produced in mountainous areas, plains, desert grazing areas and coastal areas. These include honey, cedar honey, flower honey, and other local herbal products”, a source at the MoAF told the Observer.

The Ministry had taken random samples of honey products from the beekeepers participating in the market and examined them in specialised laboratories to ensure their quality and compliance with Omani specifications and standards.

The Ministry has set conditions for participation, including honey packing by participants in modern glass containers of different sizes, and the poster for the participant and all the information on the product identification card must be included.

Oman Honey Festival, the only festival for the local honey enthusiasts has been growing from strength to strength. The 13th Oman Honey Market held at the Muscat Grand Mall last year attracted 62 beekeepers who showcased some 6.5 tonnes of the best quality local honey.