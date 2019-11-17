Oman Hockey Association organises international coaches course

Muscat: International Coaches Course, organised by Oman Hockey Association (OHA), was inaugurated on Sunday. It will continue until next Thursday, November 21, at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex supported by Oman Olympic Committee represented by Oman Olympic Solidarity and in cooperation with International Olympic Solidarity. Talib al Wahaibi, Chairman of OHA, Dr Khamis bin Salim al Rahbi, General Secretary of the association, and Tayyib Ikram, Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation, and board member of the International Hockey Federation, attended the opening ceremony.

The course was attended by 25 hockey coaches from the Sultanate, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries. The lecturer in the course is Ali Zahid. The course will include a number of topics such as the latest developments in the field of coaching, technical techniques in the game, the basics of self-coaching development and the principles of attack and defence. The course is a highly advanced course organised by International Hockey Federation (IHF) in partnership with Olympic Solidarity. Participants will gain an advanced coaching certificate accredited by IHF and IOC after the course.