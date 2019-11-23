Oman Hockey Association organises international coaches course

Muscat: International coaches course, organised by Oman Hockey Association, was concluded on Thursday, November 21, at OOA, supported by OOC, represented by Oman Olympic Solidarity and in cooperation with International Olympic Solidarity. The course was attended by Talib al Wahaibi, Chairman of Oman Hockey Association, Dr Khamis bin Salim al Rahbi, General Secretary of OHA, and Al Tayeb Akram, Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation, a member of the International Hockey Federation.

The course saw participation of 25 coaches of hockey from the Sultanate, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab states. The lecturer in the course was Ali Zahid. The course included a number of topics such as the latestdevelopments in the field of coaching, technical techniques in the game, the basics of self-coaching development and the principles of attack and defence. The course was a highly advanced course organised by International Hockey Federation in partnership with Olympic Solidarity. Participants gained an advanced coaching certificate accredited by International Hockey Federation and IOC after the course.

His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik al Said patronised the closing ceremony of the Olympic Solidarity Course for hockey coaches (Level III) organised by Oman Hockey Association as part of the support programme offered by OOC for sports associations and committees during the period from November 15 to 21.