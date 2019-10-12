Oman handball team suffers three defeats in opening day of ANOC World Beach Games

Oman beach handball team suffered three losses at the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha as they commenced their campaign in the tournament on Friday. Oman, coached by Hamoud al Hasani tasted their first defeat against World champions Brazil 2-0 in the opening game for both teams. Oman, who are in Group A, are clubbed along with Brazil, Sweden, Denmark, USA and Australia. The first set finished 20-12. In the second half, Al Hasani’s boys tried to register strong comeback but there were stunned again 12-19.

Later on the same day, Oman suffered another 2-0 loss against Sweden. The technical performance of the team was better than the previous. However, both sets of the match finished by the scoreline 16-14.

In the third match on Saturday morning, the national team continued their struggling as they received their third defeat against USA 2-0. USA edged the Sultanate team in the first set 20-15 while they dominated their lead in the second half as they managed to win the set by 12-16.

After these defeats, Oman is seeking to take three points from their match against Denmark on Sunday to secure a better place in the upcoming round. A loss will mean the Sultanate team competes for placement matches.

Oman squad comprises the following: Said al Hasani, Asaad al Hasani, Osama al Kasbi, Abdullah al Balushi, Hudhayfah al Siyabi, Hani al Dughaishi, Azzan al Mashari, Yasser al Harthy, Muhannad al Zarafi, Abdullah al Balushi, Hamoud al Mamari, Hamoud al Hasani (head coach) and Jaber al Balushi (assistant coach).

On the other hand, the Sultanate delegation which presided by Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) chairman, arrived in Doha on Saturday. Ahmed al Ghadami is the Chef de Mission of the Sultanate delegation. Besides the beach handball team, Oman swimming team will take part in the competitions represented by Ayman al Qasmi as he will commence his participation on Sunday. Al Qasmi, coached by Ayman al Kulaibi, will look to begin a strong start in the event in order to grab a medal for the Sultanate in the global participation. As many as 1200 athletes are taking part in the first edition of the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha until

October 17. OOC chairman will attend the General Assembly meeting of the ANOC committee on October 17 and 18 as part of the ANOC World Beach Games. Also, this edition of the World Beach Games will feature the awarding ceremony in presence of the representatives of the NOCs and members of the ANOC committee.