Oman hammer Nepal to clinch T20 title

MUSCAT: Oman skittled Nepal for just 64 to make it four wins out of four and clinch the crown in the pentangular T20I series, while Netherlands eased past Hong Kong in the day’s other fixture.

The hosts maintained their perfect record in the series with a hammering of Nepal. Aamir Kaleem was the star, claiming 5-15 in four overs as Nepal slipped to 64 all out. Only Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee made it into double figures.

Oman didn’t have it all their own way in the chase, slipping to 27-4 to spark hopes of an incredible comeback. Karan KC claimed 2-27, while Sandeep Lamichanne and Sompal Kami dismissed one batsman each. Suraj Kumar played the defining hand of the contest, racing to 42 not out off 30 balls to see his side home by six wickets.

Netherlands ease past Hong Kong

Batting first, the Netherlands ran up a strong total of 185-4 on the back of half-centuries from Tobias Visee and Roelof van der Merwe. Scott Edwards’ brisk 21-ball 42 gave them a boost at the end of their innings, while for Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah and Raag Kupar were the picks of the bowlers, claiming 1-25 and 1-26 respectively.

After Nizakat Khan gave Hong Kong a fast start, two wickets in two balls spread across two overs tilted the game back towards the Dutch. Pieter Seelar chipped in with a pair of scalps to leave the Asian side struggling at 47-4. When Colin Ackermann dismissed Scott McKechnie Hong Kong were 73-5, and though Haroon Arshad’s 68 allowed them to bat out the overs, they were never in danger of chasing the runs down. Glover claimed two wickets in the final over of the game to finish with superb figures of 4-26. — ICC

