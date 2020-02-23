Oman, Germany boost cooperation

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Sunday a delegation of the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV), led by Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s former vice-chancellor. The two sides reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Germany and means of promoting them in various fields in light of the strong relations binding the two friendly countries to serve the interests of both countries’ friendly people.

The meeting was attended by Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), the Secretary-General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and Thomas Schneider, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany appointed to the Sultanate. — ONA