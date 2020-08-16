Oman fulfills requirements of Trade Facilitation Agreement

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said that Sultanate has fulfilled the requirements of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 100 percent

With this, Oman is one of the few countries in the region to fully fulfill its obligations related to the agreement, which has been met 164 countries so far.

MOCI said Trade Facilitation Agreement for the World Trade Organization is one of the most important international agreements aimed at facilitating trade between countries of the world and the free movement of goods at border crossings.

This reflects the readiness of regulations, legislation, and the business environment in the Sultanate and keeping pace with them.