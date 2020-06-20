Oman Fisheries Company supplies products to local markets

Amidst the ongoing Covid 19 crisis, local companies are making huge efforts to provide fisheries products to local markets and consumers. The Oman Fisheries Company is one of the companies which played a prominent role in ensuring supply of fish in the markets during the coronavirus pandemic. The Oman Fisheries Company is the largest local company working in the area of fishing, processing, and manufacturing of seafood products in the Sultanate of Oman.

Mohammed bin Salem bin Nasser Al Ameri, Managing Director of Oman Fisheries Company, said: Since the beginning of the crisis, the company, in direct coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, used its potentials, production capacity and fish stocks to cover the deficit in local markets. By purchasing fish from the Omani fishermen, it prevented them from being adversely affected particularly at the time of weak export. In addition to this, the company has signed several agreements with hypermarkets to daily supply fresh fish which it purchases from Omani fishermen.

Al-Amri said: Oman Fisheries Company is a shareholding company established in 1987 under Royal Decree No. 79/1987. Since then it has multiplied its daily fresh fish supplies manifold in local markets, through its own sales outlets and hypermarkets. It makes its products available in the market at prices affordable for the consumers. The company has also allocated two trucks from its fleet to transport fish which it purchases from fishermen of the Musandam governorate, particularly from its Wilayat Diba, at a price that suits them.

The Oman Development Bank (ODB) supported the company in all its stages. Now the bank is supporting the company its purchase of fishing fleet. Actually, a loan has already been granted by the bank to purchase ship Al-Khair 1, he said.

About the company’s utilization of modern technologies during the pandemic, Al-Ameri said that the company was registered in the electronic platforms launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Bahar and Bahar +. The company has contributed in the establishment of these platforms meant for showcasing its products on a daily basis. It has made it easy for consumers to find the products of the company. The company also took the initiative to set up a marketing platform on WhatsApp for fish grill shops spread across all governorates of the Sultanate and which have Omani workers. On this marketing platform, fresh, frozen, valued-added fish are showcased. It is becoming popular as it is readymade, of high-quality, and in the reach of all consumers.

Al-Ameri said that during the crisis, the company focused on supplying fresh, frozen, and value-added fish products to the local market at reasonable prices and with highly competitive quality which is also affordable for the consumers. This led to an increase in the volume of demand for these products. For example, more than 70 metric tons of fresh fish bought from fishermen in Wilayat Diba was supplied in the market during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the precautionary steps taken by the company to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, Al-Ameri said that the company was committed to the health and preventive measures as part of its quality control policy. The company also follows all the decisions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee in-charge of dealing with the situation arising due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. It ensures social distancing among its workers as the company produces food items. It takes strict measures to maintain a healthy production environment in the factories of the company.