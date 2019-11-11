Oman extends visa ban for some professions

Muscat: Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued a decision 517/2019 temporarily banning the recruitment of expatriates in some works professions..

Pursuant to the Labor Law promulgated by Royal Decree 35/2003, and the Ministerial Decree 200/201, Article 1 states that permission to recruit expatriates in private sector establishments engaged in construction and cleaning works shall be suspended for six months.

Article 2 state that this decision does not apply to the establishments employing 100 workers or more, establishments operating in the implementation of government projects, establishments registered with the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, and insured by the Public Authority for Social Insurance, and establishments registered in the excellent class with headquarters in the free zones.

This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force from the day following the date of its publication.