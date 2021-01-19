Oman extends visa-free entry period

Muscat: As part of the efforts to support the tourism sector in the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has decided to extend the entry visa exemption period for the nationals of the 103 countries to 14 days.

The Royal Oman Police had earlier announced the plan, which eases travel requirements for tourists who spend up to 10 days in the Sultanate. Tourists are required to have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance, and a return ticket.

The new program applies to citizens of countries throughout the world including European nations such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and many more.

Citizens of Turkey, Japan, Brazil, Russia, China, Egypt, Jordan, and a number of other countries around the world are also eligible.

Residents of GCC countries will be allowed provided they do not hold professional titles that are prohibited under the rule.

Travelers from countries like India, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, Salvador, Mexico, Vietnam, Cuba, and Maldives, also need one of the visas of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Schengen agreement, and Japan to get visa exemption.

The visitors must have month-long health insurance that includes COVID-19 treatment, a hotel reservation, and a return ticket, and whoever wishes to visit for more than 10 days must obtain a visa issued by one of the approved tourism companies in the Sultanate.

All airlines and travel operators have been notified that they should verify the eligibility of the passengers before issuing the boarding pass, which includes holding a hotel reservation, health insurance, return ticket, passport validity of at least six months, and enough funds to meet the expenses during their stay in Oman.

Accompanying relatives of these nationalities will be allowed even if they do not possess visas from the above-mentioned countries.