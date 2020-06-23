Oman expresses regret over attacks on Saudi Arabia
Muscat: The Sultanate followed with great interest and deep regret the attacks on the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and called for action to avoid an escalation that would not be in the interest of security and stability in the region, an official statement said.
“Focus during this period should be on supporting the efforts of the United Nations to ensure a speedy political settlement to the crisis in Yemen, in a manner that preserves the security and interests of its neighboring countries,” the statement said.