Oman expects one million visitors during Expo 2020

SALALAH, JULY 17 – Having achieved 60 per cent of the logistics work for Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai, the Sultanate is expecting to attract one million visitors during the exhibition period. With its participation, the Sultanate is aiming at giving a boost to businesses in Oman, especially to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). A meeting organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Salalah highlighted Oman’s participation in the Expo — its aims and objectives. The meeting was held at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar.

Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Sultanate’s Commissioner General at the Expo and Hassan al Lawatiya, Deputy Commissioner-General, and a number of officials related to the project were present at the meeting. Mohsin al Balushi gave an outline of the Expo and said it would attract a large number of people from all over the world and highlighted Oman’s readiness through a visual presentation. Hassan al Lawatiya elaborated upon Oman’s participation and said that the committee responsible for preparation and supervision in the Expo in Dubai has completed the tender to build the pavilion of the Sultanate at the site dedicated to it. “We have completed more than 60 per cent logistics preparations for this important international event. A ministerial committee responsible for preparation and supervision has already appointed a consulting firm to study the economic return to Sultanate.”

“The consultant, after conducting a series of studies, submitted a set of recommendations which were adopted in June 2018 by the ministerial committee pointing out that these recommendations are based on a set of measures, facilities and programmes so that we can attract visitors to the Expo. According to the recommendations, there is a possibility that Oman would attract one million visitors out of 15.5 million expected visitors in Dubai during the Expo, including 11.2 million from outside the UAE and around 4.2 million from the UAE itself.”

Commenting on current status, he said: “We are currently preparing to implement these recommendations in order to attract visitors to the exhibition, whether residents, local or international visitors coming from different markets of the world. We are working on a marketing plan to attract as many visitors to the Sultanate through the implementation of a group of procedures and facilities.”

He also stated that a dedicated committee was active in association with a number of agencies and ministries to be ready for the pre and post Expo 2020 so that business benefits were transferred to small and medium enterprises and large companies. “Entrepreneurs and delegates from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry went there to assess the opportunities in the exhibition Expo, which will start in October 2020 and continue for about six months,” he said.

