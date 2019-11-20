Number of expat workers continue to drop in Oman

Muscat: There is a further drop in the number of expatriate workers in Oman as of October 2019, compared to the same period a year ago.

There were a total of 1,728,201 expatriate workers in Oman in October 2019 compared to 1,787,447 workers in December 2018.

The number of Indian expatriate workers dropped to 624,046 in October this year from 660,376 in December 2018.

The number of Bangladesh expatriate workers dropped to 638,059 in October this year from 658,222 in December 2018.

The number of Pakistani expatriate workers dropped to 209,248 in October this year from 217,602 in December 2018.

The biggest drop was in the agriculture sector (-26.9), water supply and waste management (-14,7 percent) and construction (-12.9 percent) .

Recently, the Minister of Manpower temporarily banned the recruitment of expatriates in private sector establishments engaged in construction and cleaning works for six months.