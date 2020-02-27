Oman, EU seek to enhance ties

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received here on Thursday Hannah Neumann, head of the Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in European Parliament, and the accompanying delegation.

HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed her and the delegation, and highlighted the strong relations between the Sultanate and the European Union and the two sides’ keenness to expand areas of cooperation, praising the role of the European Parliament in supporting many issues. He also pointed out European Parliament’s importance in contributing towards maintaining security and stability, both internally and internationally.

During the meeting, ways of enhancing cooperation between the Sultanate and the European Parliament were discussed, in addition to a review of a number of issues of common concern.

Hannah Neumann expressed her happiness and that of the accompanying delegation over the visit, and the appreciation of the European Parliament to the Sultanate for its good reputation and wisdom in dealing with developments on the internal and external arenas, expressing their admiration for the Omani Shura approach and the areas of development witnessed by the Sultanate at various levels.

She pointed out the positive results of the talks held by the delegation with the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura and officials in the Sultanate to consolidate the bonds of cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, and Jihad bin Abdullah al Fannah, member of Majlis Ash’shura.

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, also received in his office Hannah Neumann and her delegation.

The two sides reviewed fields of cooperation between the State Council and the European Parliament. They also touched on a range of regional and international issues of common concern. — ONA

