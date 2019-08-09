Head stories 

Oman Embassy in India issues advisory

Oman Observer , ,

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Embassy in New Delhi, India, has urged Omani nationals in Kerala to exercise caution due to the difficult weather conditions in that State. The Embassy in India has urged citizens to follow the warnings and security measures that have been issued in the interest of public safety.
It urged Omani nationals to contact on 00918879887928. “The Sultanate’s Embassy in New Delhi and its consulate in Mumbai are in constant contact with the Indian Government for updates on the climate conditions,” the embassy said.

You May Also Like

Putin says Russia prepared to drop START treaty

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putin says Russia prepared to drop START treaty

Sultanate and Jordan review relations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate and Jordan review relations

Morning lark? Night owl? Blame it on your genes, says study

Oman Observer Comments Off on Morning lark? Night owl? Blame it on your genes, says study