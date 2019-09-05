Oman edge India in World Cup qualifier

Al Mandhar Rabia netted the equaliser and the winning goal as Oman edged out a fighting India 2-1 in their opening Group E fixture of World Cup Qatar 2022 and Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification campaign in north-east Indian city of Guwahati on Thursday.

When it seemed that the hosts were running away with the match with a 1-0 result, it was youngster Al Mandhar who turned the tide against India with two brilliant goals in the span of eight minutes. It was relentless pressure by much-experienced Oman on Indian goal front in the final 15 minutes of the match as the hosts went deep in defence.

