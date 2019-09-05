Front Stories Head stories 

Oman edge India in World Cup qualifier

Anuroop Athiparambath , ,

Al Mandhar Rabia netted the equaliser and the winning goal as Oman edged out a fighting India 2-1 in their opening Group E fixture of World Cup Qatar 2022 and Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification campaign in north-east Indian city of Guwahati on Thursday.
When it seemed that the hosts were running away with the match with a 1-0 result, it was youngster Al Mandhar who turned the tide against India with two brilliant goals in the span of eight minutes. It was relentless pressure by much-experienced Oman on Indian goal front in the final 15 minutes of the match as the hosts went deep in defence.

Full Report

Al Mandhar brace seals points for Oman

You May Also Like

US, UK ban laptops on flights from 10 airports

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on US, UK ban laptops on flights from 10 airports

3-day military music festival begins at Royal Opera House

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3-day military music festival begins at Royal Opera House

Do e-learning at approved centres

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Do e-learning at approved centres