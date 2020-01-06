Main 

Oman’s MOH makes statement on medicines withdrawal process

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman said that the National Pharmacovigilance Center at the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control has the core responsibility of monitoring the quality, safety, and efficacy of the drugs available in the Sultanate.

“The Center has been following up on a daily basis all decisions related to medicine withdrawal and suspension that are issued by the various international and regional bodies and organizations and these decisions are put into analysis for necessary actions, taking into consideration the availability of the drugs in the local market and with the same affected batch,” a statement from MOH said.

It may be noted that some of the circulated drug recall decisions of the aforementioned manufacturer are not recent, but dated nearly a year ago.  A  number of drugs were recalled locally either upon the Gulf decision or because the Ministry’s Central Drug Analysis Laboratory found the drugs unsuitable.”

