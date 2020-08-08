Oman denies rumours on start of new academic year

Muscat: The government has denied rumors about the start of the school academic year in Oman.

“The message circulating about the start of the school year is not correct, as this has not been announced yet. The competent authorities will officially announce it in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has been taking views of the community on the possible teaching methods for the new academic year 2020-21 including the viability and the effectiveness of the new online teaching.