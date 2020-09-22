Local 

Oman denies rumours on entry restrictions

Oman Observer

Muscat: The authorities have denied reports that expatriates employed in some professions are not allowed to enter or return to the sultanate.

“There is no truth to what is being circulated about preventing the holders of specific job titles from entering it, and we would like to clarify that this was not issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the OmanVsCovid issued in a statement.

Reports have been going in around in the social media that housemaids, farmers, construction material sellers, salesmen in shops, construction workers, personal drivers, waitress, beauty saloon workers, barbershop workers, laundry workers, welders, and carpenters are not allowed to return to the country despite having a valid visa.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7979 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate, UK sign MoU in defence

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, UK sign MoU in defence

Council Bureau discusses topics with panel heads

Oman Observer Comments Off on Council Bureau discusses topics with panel heads

Muscat University welcomes first batch of Master’s students

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Muscat University welcomes first batch of Master’s students