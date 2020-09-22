Oman denies rumours on entry restrictions

Muscat: The authorities have denied reports that expatriates employed in some professions are not allowed to enter or return to the sultanate.

“There is no truth to what is being circulated about preventing the holders of specific job titles from entering it, and we would like to clarify that this was not issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the OmanVsCovid issued in a statement.

Reports have been going in around in the social media that housemaids, farmers, construction material sellers, salesmen in shops, construction workers, personal drivers, waitress, beauty saloon workers, barbershop workers, laundry workers, welders, and carpenters are not allowed to return to the country despite having a valid visa.