Oman Data Park receives PCI DSS certification

Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first managed and cloud services provider has received Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) certification from SISA Information Security, the payment security specialist, headquartered in India. ODP has achieved this milestone after completing the audit for its Data Centres, making them the first managed services provider in Oman to receive such a coveted certification.

PCI DSS is the payment security benchmark by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) followed globally by organisations that handle sensitive data. The standards ensure secure storage, transmission, and processing of data, aiming for better data security and privacy throughout the world Maitham al Lawati (pictured), General Manager of Oman Data Park said, “The PCI DSS certification re-defines our continued commitment towards data security and tells the world how we value our customer’s privacy. We are pleased to achieve this certification besides our ISO27001:2013 ISO 20000:2011 certification and GDPR readiness. Oman Data Park is built with security in DNA and we will continue to create more value to both existing and new customers so that they can trust us with their technology challenges and focus on their core business”.

“Adhering to security guidelines and compliance is not an easy task. When followed correctly, it secures an entire organisation from data breaches and leaks that have become unavoidable today. When organisations go through the time and expense of achieving such coveted compliance, we understand how much they value the security of their customer’s sensitive data,” said Dharshan Shantamurthy, CEO and Founder of SISA Information Security.

Related