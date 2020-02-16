Oman Data Park launches serverless-computing with Microsoft Azure Stack

Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first IT managed services and cloud services provider, has rolled out Microsoft Azure Stack services in cooperation with Microsoft Oman and Bahrain at a customer event.

This step strengthens the process of technological transformation in the Sultanate and supports the technical side of this change. This would also enable the IT revolution in the country to match with the developments taking place in the information technology sector internationally and would enable better efficiencies through its use in the Sultanate.

The launch of this quality service was part of the efforts aimed at supporting the digital economy, which the countries of the world use in the process of building their economies based on knowledge and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Oman Data Park was established as the first provider of managed services in the Sultanate. Now, it also becomes the first to provide serverless computing in the Omani IT market. Maqbool al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of ODP, said: “We are delighted to bring Microsoft Azure Stack services to Oman. Now any entity in Oman can benefit from this world-class cloud-computing service — be it standalone at a customer’s premises or hosted at our certified data centres. He said that it would automatically be in complete compliance with Oman’s regulatory requirements on data policy and protection.

“The service comes with a wide choice of Infrastructure-as-a-Service options, such as virtual machines, containers, network storage and encryption, as well as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings such as microservices, database services and app services using this same PaaS platform,” he said.

Al Wahaibi added that with the introduction of serverless-computing in the Sultanate, it will enable economical computing for all immaterial of the size of organisation. Furthermore, this and all of the other world-class Azure Stack services comes to you with our more than eight years of hands-on experience in providing cloud solutions in Oman, backed by a professionally certified service team.

It is gratifying to be the first in the Sultanate to offer multi-tenanted Azure Stack deployments. I urge both government and private-sector entities to embrace this opportunity to further their business and digital transformation growth.” said Al Wahaibi.

Shaikh Saif al Hosni, General Manager, Microsoft Bahrain and Oman said, “Oman Data Park has been a driving force in digital transformation across the Sultanate. Microsoft is proud to have been a partner in those efforts. Today we stand together to reiterate our commitment to the government, people and business community of the Sultanate of Oman. The ability to engage customers, empower employees, optimise operations and transform products and services could be pivotal in the success of the country’s Vision 2040 journey.

Related